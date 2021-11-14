Advertisement

NDSU bounces back with 49-17 victory over Youngstown State

NDSU logo
NDSU logo(NDSU)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, O.H. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team returned to the win column on Saturday, defeating Youngstown State 49 to 17.

With the win, NDSU also clinched their 10th Valley Conference title.

The difference maker had to be the Bison rushing game as they had 463 yards rushing on the day.

NDSU (9-1) will close out the regular season on November 20th when they host South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Brantley
Ex-employee arrested after witnesses say he threatened to shoot managers
Car vs. Bus crash near Crystal Springs
Car collides with Dickinson State University football team bus on icy bridge
Vaccine
ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill
Burgum signs $350 income tax credit bill
A spokesperson for Dot's said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles...
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition

Latest News

Fighting Hawks hold off Illinois State to get back to .500 mark
Dakota Bowl logo
St. Mary’s falls in championship repeat effort
6 PM Sportscast 11/12/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/12/2021
10PM Sportscast - 11/11/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/11/21