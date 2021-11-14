NDSU bounces back with 49-17 victory over Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, O.H. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team returned to the win column on Saturday, defeating Youngstown State 49 to 17.

With the win, NDSU also clinched their 10th Valley Conference title.

The difference maker had to be the Bison rushing game as they had 463 yards rushing on the day.

NDSU (9-1) will close out the regular season on November 20th when they host South Dakota.

