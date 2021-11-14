Advertisement

Lawmakers already looking towards 2023

2023 legislative session
2023 legislative session(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed an income tax credit bill passed by the legislature on Friday night. The bill would give every resident who filed an income tax return for 2021-2022. But legislative leadership is concerned it puts other plans for tax relief on hold.

Burgum proposed a similar program before the session started. Legislative leadership said they wanted to lower taxes with something more permanent than a one-time tax credit.

“At some point we have to look at spending when we compare to what we’re doing with taxes. And I guess some of us considered that maybe, going forward, that if we’re going to look at tax relief, maybe we should look at something that affects a little better method of doing it and something that’s a bit more permanent going forward,” said Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott.

Ranking members of the legislature wanted to bring up a property tax bill during the 2023 legislative session.

They added they are happy with lowering taxes, but this bill may jeopardize plans for next session.

