Law enforcement responds to dozens of crashes and stuck vehicles around the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Central-North Dakota felt like an ice skating rink this morning. Bismarck and Mandan Police Departments said they responded to at least 26 crashes since 3 p.m. Saturday including 3 hit and runs.

In Bismarck, people woke up to a sheet of ice covering their cars. A video from west of Jamestown shows two jackknifed tractor-trailers that caused travel delays for hours on Interstate 94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to at least eight crashes and dozens of stuck vehicles around Richardton, Sweet Briar and Crystal Springs.

Highway Patrol restricted travel to certain over-sized trucks because of high winds.

