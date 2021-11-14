Former Dakota Wizards head coach Joerger leaves 76ers to have cancer treatments

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (KFYR) - Former Dakota Wizards head coach and now Philadelphia 76ers assistant Dave Joerger is leaving the team to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a form of “head and neck” cancer, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote: “Joerger, 47, has undergone treatments while coaching for the past two weeks -- missing only one road game -- but the Sixers’ extended road trip requires him to step away and stay back for treatments in Philadelphia.”

Joerger previously coached for the Dakota Wizards from 2000-2004 and then again in 2006-2007.

In the article written by Wojnarowski, Joerger stated that: “We have caught it early. I’m very lucky. I’ve got over a 90 percent chance of cure rate, but it’s very scary…”

Joerger is expected to miss several weeks to undergo the treatments.

