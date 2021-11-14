Advertisement

Former Dakota Wizards head coach Joerger leaves 76ers to have cancer treatments

ESPN reports Grizzlies Assistant Coach Dave Joerger will be promoted to be the team's next head coach.
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (KFYR) - Former Dakota Wizards head coach and now Philadelphia 76ers assistant Dave Joerger is leaving the team to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatments for a form of “head and neck” cancer, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote: “Joerger, 47, has undergone treatments while coaching for the past two weeks -- missing only one road game -- but the Sixers’ extended road trip requires him to step away and stay back for treatments in Philadelphia.”

Joerger previously coached for the Dakota Wizards from 2000-2004 and then again in 2006-2007.

In the article written by Wojnarowski, Joerger stated that: “We have caught it early. I’m very lucky. I’ve got over a 90 percent chance of cure rate, but it’s very scary…”

Joerger is expected to miss several weeks to undergo the treatments.

