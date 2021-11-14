Fighting Hawks hold off Illinois State to get back to .500 mark

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota wouldn’t score much on Saturday but it would be enough to hold off Illinois State 14 to 7.

With 4:26 to go in the game, Quincy Vaughn would connect with Gavin Ziebarth to put the Fighting Hawks in front for good.

North Dakota (5-5) will close out the season on the road at South Dakota State on Saturday.

