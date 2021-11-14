Advertisement

Consumer confidence in economy hits 10-year low

By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Consumer confidence hit a ten-year low in November. It measures how consumers feel about the economy and is determined by the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The measurement was more than six percentage points lower than expected. Experts say it’s a product of historic inflation.

“The massive inflation we’re experiencing right now doesn’t make people feel real good when they go to the grocery store or need to buy a dishwasher or washing machine, so I can see the negative. Part of that is because people are just flat out paying more. They’re not real happy when they get to the cash register and see the total,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial.

In addition to low consumer confidence, more people quit their jobs in October than any month prior. Nearly 4.5 million people left their jobs, which experts see as a sign people are confident they’ll be able to find work elsewhere.

