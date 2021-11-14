Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Bismarck resident and entrepreneur Anne Mahlum donated $250,000 to Heartview Foundations recovery center for a new gym in her dads honor.

It was an emotional moment for the family as Anne surprised her dad, Mark, with the new Wellness center. She says his sobriety inspired her to help others. They hope the new gym will provide another outlet for people in recovery.

“Walking through those doors at Heartview 35 years ago, soon to be 36...was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” said Mark Mahlum.

Mark Mahlum is celebrating 35 years of sobriety. Residents of Heartview recovery center said Mark’s journey inspires them.

