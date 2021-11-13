St. Mary’s falls in championship repeat effort

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints returned to the Fargodome Friday in hopes of back-to-back state championships. The Saints, being the number-one ranked team in 11A, were matched up with Jamestown, who came in ranked number-two in the same division. The Saints won the ‘AA’ title last season, while this year the division is named ‘11A’.

St. Mary’s came in at 10-1, with their lone blemish being to the same Jamestown Bluejays back on September 10th. Today was no different than that first meeting.

The first half was back and forth, as each team committed a couple of turnovers and scored on the opportunities. They took it into the half with a score tied at 20.

The second half was a different story. Jamestown held most of the momentum, outscoring the Saints 21-7 in the final two quarters. The final was 41-27, Jamestown.

The Bluejays won their first state title since 1833 — 88 years ago. St. Mary’s ends the season 10-2, with both losses coming at the hands of Jamestown.

