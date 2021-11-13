Advertisement

Rule in effect to bring legal resources to rural North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new rule has taken effect to establish a program in North Dakota that will recruit and train attorneys to work in rural communities.

The program is modeled on a South Dakota program and is meant to establish and keep lawyers in underserved communities

Areas eligible for the program are counties with populations of 16,000 or fewer and municipalities of 5,000 or less. More information can be found at ndcourts.gov/news.

