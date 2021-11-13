High winds affecting travel Saturday evening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care as high winds are occurring across western and central North Dakota on Saturday evening.

During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over-dimensional vehicles have restricted travel. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

Federal regulations direct the operators of commercial motor vehicles (CMV) to reduce speeds when hazardous conditions such as snow, ice, sleet, fog, mist, rain, dust or smoke adversely affect visibility or traction. These same regulations direct CMV drivers to cease operations altogether if conditions become sufficiently dangerous.

