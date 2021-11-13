Dickinson woman wins gold, silver medals at world powerlifting competition

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Imagine lifting more than three hundred pounds. Now imagine doing that as a 17-year-old.

That’s what a young Dickinson woman has achieved through powerlifting, a sport that’s strengthened both her body and mind.

Meet McKenzie Haven, a Dickinson High School senior who can probably out lift most people.

“I just came back from worlds here in November, and came back with a gold medal for overall, and a silver medal with the deadlift only,” said McKenzie Haven, Dickinson.

Haven says she didn’t think the championship titles would come so soon. She started the sport just a few years ago.

“When I started if you would have told me I would have competed at a world power lifting competition, I would’ve been like you are crazy you don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Haven.

She says powerlifting has not only helped her physical health, but more importantly her mental health. She says in her sophomore year of high school, she suffered from stress and anxiety.

“That took me out, I pretty much felt like I fell off the face of the earth,” said Haven.

But she enjoyed staying active, so in her junior year, she found a personal trainer to work with her.

He thought powerlifting could help Haven with her anxiety, but also saw great potential in her.

“As she started lifting and working out, we realized that she would really go far into powerlifting and really succeed at this sport,” said Cody Chapel, powerlifting coach.

