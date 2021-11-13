Advertisement

Burgum signs $350 income tax credit bill

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When lawmakers agreed to a special session a few weeks ago, they said they and the governor’s office were in agreement over much of what was to be accomplished. But there was one major difference in priorities: tax relief.

Burgum was pushing for a one-time income tax relief program to give each North Dakota resident a $500 income tax credit. That was originally left out of any plans, but a late bill was introduced and passed the legislature.

However, the amount was dropped to $350 per filed return or $700 for a joint married return.

Shortly after it passed, Burgum signed the bill and said in a statement, “Our shared approach of conservative fiscal management has allowed us to put money back into the pockets of North Dakotans who kept working through the pandemic and supported our economic recovery, which benefits us all.”

The program will cost $211 million, and will be paid for with excess dollars from the General Fund.

