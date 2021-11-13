Bismarck woman named 2021 Gold Star Mother of the Year by Minot American Legion

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot American Legion honored a local Gold Star mother on Veterans Day.

Adi Reis was named “Gold Star Mother of the Year.”

She lost her son Kenneth Hendrickson in January 2004.

Kenneth was a staff sergeant in the National Guard, deployed overseas in Iraq.

Family members and friends of both Adi and Kenneth gathered Thursday to be a part of the award ceremony.

She said she is so grateful to have the support of so many.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean it was such a beautiful ceremony and everything they did to honor me, I mean it’s hard to describe,” said Reis.

Adi spends time with other Gold Star mothers in North Dakota.

She said that although she never would have wanted to be a part of the group, she is happy to have the support.

