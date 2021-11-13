Bismarck woman named 2021 Gold Star Mother of the Year by Minot American Legion
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot American Legion honored a local Gold Star mother on Veterans Day.
Adi Reis was named “Gold Star Mother of the Year.”
She lost her son Kenneth Hendrickson in January 2004.
Kenneth was a staff sergeant in the National Guard, deployed overseas in Iraq.
Family members and friends of both Adi and Kenneth gathered Thursday to be a part of the award ceremony.
She said she is so grateful to have the support of so many.
“It’s unbelievable. I mean it was such a beautiful ceremony and everything they did to honor me, I mean it’s hard to describe,” said Reis.
Adi spends time with other Gold Star mothers in North Dakota.
She said that although she never would have wanted to be a part of the group, she is happy to have the support.
