Advertisement

Bismarck woman named 2021 Gold Star Mother of the Year by Minot American Legion

Adi Reis was named "Gold Star Mother of the Year."
Adi Reis was named "Gold Star Mother of the Year."(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot American Legion honored a local Gold Star mother on Veterans Day.

Adi Reis was named “Gold Star Mother of the Year.”

She lost her son Kenneth Hendrickson in January 2004.

Kenneth was a staff sergeant in the National Guard, deployed overseas in Iraq.

Family members and friends of both Adi and Kenneth gathered Thursday to be a part of the award ceremony.

She said she is so grateful to have the support of so many.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean it was such a beautiful ceremony and everything they did to honor me, I mean it’s hard to describe,” said Reis.

Adi spends time with other Gold Star mothers in North Dakota.

She said that although she never would have wanted to be a part of the group, she is happy to have the support.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson for Dot's said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles...
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition
Bismarck Weeds
Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck
ND House overwhelmingly passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ bill
Vaccine
ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill
Nicole Poolman
ND Lawmaker announces she won’t run for re-election on Senate floor

Latest News

Garage engulfed in flame in southeast Minot
2021 Special Session ends in one week
Bismarck family puts old wives’ tale to the test to make it snow
Vehicle crashes more than double on first day of icy roads