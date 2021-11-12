Woman rediscovers letter from Desert Strom by Williston veteran

WILLISTON, N.D. - A woman from Williston always remembered writing and receiving a letter from a man deployed overseas during Desert Storm, but it was only today that she realized it was still with her.

Katie Shannon was in fifth grade during the conflict when her teacher brought in a newspaper of soldiers from North Dakota who were overseas. After sending out a letter, she got one back from George A. Smith, who also lives in Williston.

With the letter was a photo of him and some local propaganda. Shannon posted the contents on Facebook, thanking Smith for taking the time to write back during the war.

“I think that’s pretty powerful to respond to a ten year old and to take more of an effort to be like ‘hey, this is who I am and here’s some fun things, bring it back to your class,’ and so as I got older I felt like that was pretty meaningful and when I saw it as an adult now, that was pretty cool,” said Shannon.

Smith says Shannon’s Facebook post “brought me to tears.”

