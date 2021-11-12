Advertisement

Williston school superintendent to resign

Dr. Jeff Thake
Dr. Jeff Thake(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Weeks after being put on administrative leave, Dr. Jeff Thake has announced his resignation from the Williston Basin School District Friday.

Both Thake and the school board have come to an amicable resolution and will be parting ways, according to a joint release. The board will take action on Monday, Nov. 15, to accept the resignation.

“Both Dr. Thake and the School Board care tremendously and want nothing but the best for District 7 and its administration, teachers, staff, students, parents and community members.  Both parties respectfully ask that everyone place their focus on the students of District 7 and providing quality education and a strategic plan that will guarantee the success of District 7 in the years to come,” the release said.

Thake was placed on leave on Oct. 25 following a confrontation between him and board member John Kasmer over financials during his time as Williston Public Schools District 1 superintendent.

There was no mention of Thake during the school board meeting on Nov. 8.

Lori Olson is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson for Dot's said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles...
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition
Bismarck Weeds
Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck
ND House overwhelmingly passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ bill
Vaccine
ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill
Nicole Poolman
ND Lawmaker announces she won’t run for re-election on Senate floor

Latest News

COVID vaccine
ND Senate approves amended ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Bill; goes back to House
10PM Sportscast - 11/11/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/11/21
Vaccine
ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill
6 PM Sportscast 11/11/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/11/2021