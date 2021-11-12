Williston school superintendent to resign

WILLISTON, N.D. - Weeks after being put on administrative leave, Dr. Jeff Thake has announced his resignation from the Williston Basin School District Friday.

Both Thake and the school board have come to an amicable resolution and will be parting ways, according to a joint release. The board will take action on Monday, Nov. 15, to accept the resignation.

“Both Dr. Thake and the School Board care tremendously and want nothing but the best for District 7 and its administration, teachers, staff, students, parents and community members. Both parties respectfully ask that everyone place their focus on the students of District 7 and providing quality education and a strategic plan that will guarantee the success of District 7 in the years to come,” the release said.

Thake was placed on leave on Oct. 25 following a confrontation between him and board member John Kasmer over financials during his time as Williston Public Schools District 1 superintendent.

There was no mention of Thake during the school board meeting on Nov. 8.

Lori Olson is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

