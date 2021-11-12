Vehicle crashes more than double on first day of icy roads

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might be time to wave goodbye to fall and say hello to winter. As the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall, the roads become more dangerous for drivers. That’s why law enforcement encourages you to slow down.

“When road conditions worsen, there’s more crashes, just based on the fact that the road conditions got worse. People go a long time without driving on the icy road conditions, so the first time it snows, gets icy, there tends to be more crashes,” said Lieutenant Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department.

Thursday, the Bismarck Police Department responded to 13 vehicle crash reports.

This is more than double the average of nine and a half crashes per day. Lieutenant Gardiner says it’s not just the first snow of the year this happens; there’s often a correlation between fresh snowfalls and vehicle crashes.

