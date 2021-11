PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. -- Tumbling tumbleweeds!

Check out this video taken in northwestern South Dakota Thursday afternoon.

Duane Shea sent this clip of tumbleweeds blowing across the prairie. It was taken near his Bison, S.D., farm.

Winds in the northwest corner of South Dakota gusted to 70 miles an hour Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.