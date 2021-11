BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Roads are back open after a jackknifed semi caused traffic to back up for about two miles.

The crash happened this morning on I-94 milepost 20, which is west of Barnesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers have responded to 9 jackknifed semis from last night to 10:00 Friday morning.

