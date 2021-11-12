Advertisement

Richland County Health Department begins to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids

Richland County Health Department
Richland County Health Department(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIDNEY, Mont. - The Richland County Health Department is now taking appointments for children eligible for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

The department will hold these clinics on Friday November 12 and 19. While they are focusing on children those days, officials say other doses will be available for adults who are accompanying their child. Immunization program director Kathy Helmuth recommends the shot to help their immune systems build up a defense against the virus.

“I have talked to people that are 18 months out from having had COVID, and they are still having symptoms flare up every so often. I sure don’t want that, if I had a kid,” Helmuth said.

While she is in support of the vaccine, Helmuth said parents should see their local doctor to see if it is right for them.

To schedule an appointment, call 406-433-2207.

