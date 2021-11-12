Redistricting is done; Burgum signs map into law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of debate and negotiations, North Dakota’s redistricting process is nearly official. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed the new map after both chambers approved it.

The new district lines are historic in more ways than one. North Dakota experienced some of the fastest population growth in the country, and the New legislature will feature the hotly-debated subdivisions for the first time.

“North Dakota’s population growth bodes well for the future of our workforce and reflects the many families who have decided to put down roots in our great state,” said Burgum in a statement.

The map will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, and counties and parties must reorganize new polling places and candidates for their new constituents. This process will begin over the winter.

