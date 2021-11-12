Advertisement

Redistricting is done; Burgum signs map into law

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of debate and negotiations, North Dakota’s redistricting process is nearly official. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., signed the new map after both chambers approved it.

The new district lines are historic in more ways than one. North Dakota experienced some of the fastest population growth in the country, and the New legislature will feature the hotly-debated subdivisions for the first time.

“North Dakota’s population growth bodes well for the future of our workforce and reflects the many families who have decided to put down roots in our great state,” said Burgum in a statement.

The map will be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office, and counties and parties must reorganize new polling places and candidates for their new constituents. This process will begin over the winter.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson for Dot's said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles...
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels
Glasser Images
Glasser Images hearing: hidden evidence or nothing to hide?
Matthew Peltier
Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers
Harvest Help
Harvest Help: neighbors come together to harvest late Hettinger man’s corn crop

Latest News

Hearing their stories this Veterans Day
ND Legislature approves ARPA funds; goes to governor
Richland County Health Department
Richland County Health Department begins to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids
Minot-area veterans celebrated for their service