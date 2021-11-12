Advertisement

ND Legislature approves ARPA funds; goes to governor

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A year-long discussion seemingly is coming to a close.

The North Dakota House of Representatives approved three bills which utilize the $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In one of the three packages, more than $300 million is dedicated for localities to build new roads and bridges, more than $100 million goes to state colleges and universities to repair and construct buildings, and more than $25 million for long-term care. That package passed the House 79-14 and the Senate 41-6.

The other packages dedicated $45 million for rural broadband and $75 million for counties to use however they want for infrastructure projects. Those votes had similar results.

One of the large singular projects is a natural gas pipeline connecting western and eastern parts of the state.

“Natural gas gives us an opportunity to diversify our economies and become more able to compete for businesses of many sizes. All sizes,” said Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

However, there’s contention over the final price tag of the pipeline. The cost continued to increase throughout the debate process, and leadership said they intend to put more money into it during the 2023 Regular Session.

There’s roughly $60 million unspent from the funds. Legislative leadership said this is to give invested projects wiggle room in case some costs or other emergency projects arise before next session.

All of the packages now go to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk for either approval, veto or a line-item veto to remove individual items if he chooses to.

