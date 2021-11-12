ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives passed HB 1511 late Thursday night which would ban government-ordered COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Companies would still be allowed to install their own vaccine mandates, but no level of government below the federal government would be able to require documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill also expands exceptions for employees to opt-out of a COVID-19 vaccine, including morals, weekly testing, proof of antibodies, a doctor’s note saying the patient is unfit for the vaccine, and others.

The bill does not apply to health units and prisons wanting to have a mandate in place for visitors, because lawmakers described “bubbles” needing protection from the virus.

The bill also excludes high education. Some lawmakers noted the requirements for student athletes to be able to play in other states or in conferences which do require vaccination to play.

Additionally, the bill also bans the Department of Health from establishing an electronic network of immunization records for citizens, health units, and poltical entities to access digital immunization records. Some lawmakers were skeptical because of it having a resemblance to a vaccine passport.

However, some countries require proving vaccination statuses for other diseases in order to cross the border, and would allow citizens and parents to access health records without needing to carry the paper vaccination cards.

The bill goes to the Senate for a vote on Friday.

