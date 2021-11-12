Morton County memorial wall to get repaired; public input requested

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The entryway to the Morton County Courthouse is home to a Veterans Memorial Wall that displays the names of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

It was built in 1955, but due to moisture damage and erosion, the wall, and subsequently the memorial, are now slated for repairs.

Morton County officials are asking the public for input on three options. Option one would be to reconstruct the wall with the same memorial as it appears now.

Two, would be to construct a new structure but use the current name plates to remember the dead. Or three, erect a new structure with no names, but a complete list updated online.

Residents are encourages to submit responses online on the Morton County website.

