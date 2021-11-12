Minot-area veterans celebrated for their service

MINOT, N.D. – Service members from across the Magic City gathered Thursday morning with the Minot VFW to honor fellow veterans.

As the sounds of boots echoed throughout the Minot Auditorium, the community grew silent to pay tribute to those who choose to serve the country, even in times when it when it went against popular opinion.

“There was a lot of people that protested us, and we would run into different situations, especially when we came back from Vietnam,” said Doug Benjamin, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

Those that gathered, took the day to remember why so many choose to serve.

“Freedom is very, very important to us. Being in Korea and all those places where they hold those people hostage and everything else and now, we come back here in the United States, we are happy to be here,” said Rodney Druse, a Korean War veteran.

Army Col. Gary Kramlich, who spoke at the ceremony, said that what veterans have gone through in the past will never be forgotten.

“What we have here and their role in that, is something that isn’t history. It’s something that continues to live and grow every day and is something that every day they wake up and remember what they have done in uniform it has a lasting contribution today,” said Kramlich.

Kramlich added that the U.S. is a better place because of the men and women who chose to defend it.

The Veteran’s Day Ceremony featured Cub Scout Pack 4412 with the Pledge of Allegiance and singers from Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

