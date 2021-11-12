Miller Elementary School students make cards for veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of you had the off of work and lots of kids didn’t go to school today, in observance of Veteran’s Day.

To some, it’s just a day to sleep in.

But, at Miller Elementary School, Beth Anderson’s second graders know this is much more than a vacation day. In fact, they’re working to make sure hundreds of veterans know just how much they’re appreciated.

Zoey Sprynczynatyk knows a lot of veterans, Including her grandpa, and her uncle Robbie.

“My uncle is training in the army,” the second grader said.

Sprynczynatykand her classmates have been working hard to make cards for veterans like her uncle and grandpa.They’re also learning about Veteran’s Day.

“It’s to celebrate veterans because they’re important for our world,” explained Sprynczynatyk.

“We need them to understand is that there are sacrifices that veterans have given to our country,” added her teacher, Beth Anderson.

Aubree Jameson is finishing up her thank you card for a very special veteran in her life.

“My dad is a veteran,” the second grader explained.

Her dad, Matthew Jameson, is also the commander of the VFW Post 1326.This year, he’s in charge of the Veteran’s Day program at the Heritage Center.

“It’s important to remember the veterans today and every day,” he said.

So when he heard his daughter’s class was making these cards, he asked if they could make more. He wanted 300 in total.

“Some of these guys are lonely and are dealing with some struggles,” Jameson said. “If these kids can put a smile on their face, I think that’s extremely important.”

With some help from some other classes at Miller, the kids were able to provide cards for every veteran at the ceremony.

“It makes my heart flutter,” John Jacobsen said as he looked through the cards. Jacobesen served in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for nearly 30 years.

“It’s something that we know that at least people do care,” added Vietnam Veteran Ray Geffre.

“This is just a little extra purpose for the kids to know that what they’re doing is brightening someone’s day,” said Anderson.

And at the same time, these kids are learning the importance of saying thank you to those who might not hear it enough.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.