Heritage Center Veterans Day celebration

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Heritage Center in Bismarck to honor men and women who serve.

There were speeches from Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, among others.

“It’s our duty, it’s our duty as Americans who enjoy these freedoms and liberty, that our military has defended these past 250 years, to make sure veterans know how much we appreciate it and how much we support them,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

This years’ service was dedicated to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which has been guarded nonstop for one hundred years. North Dakota is home to thousands of Veterans.

The bell was ceremoniously struck eleven times at 11 a.m., as is tradition. The event will be held again next year.

