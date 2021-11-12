Hearing their stories this Veterans Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roses passed into the grasp of family members. They’re remembering loved ones who served. Around 19 million veterans live in the United States and more than 50,000 of them call North Dakota home. And as a Veteran’s Day ceremony took place at Bismarck’s AMVETS Post #9, it’s clear that each man and woman who don a uniform has a story.

“My father served in WWII. He was one of the first ones to cross from the French to the German border,” said Sgt. Ray Geffre, who served for 39 years in the U.S. Army, including one year in the 101st Airborne Division from 1968 to 1969 during the Vietnam War.

The call to duty could be family tradition, or even conscription.

“I got drafted out of high school,” added Geffre.

But these service members remember their days in uniform.

“I was submarined out of Pearl Harbor, and we would get lost for 75 days or so,” said Robert Verke, who served 1959-1962 with the U.S. Navy. He says while time on the submarine was confined, he was proud to serve.

As veterans were saluted, they reminded others that freedom isn’t free.

“It was given to them by a soldier,” said Geffre.

For those who answered the call...

“Everybody served in my era. I was lucky, I didn’t have to go to Vietnam and get shot at. But we were in different places too,” said Verke.

...there’s a toast for those currently serving or who have served their country.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day and was created to honor the end of World War I, on November 11, 1918. In 1954, the day was retitled “Veterans Day” to honor American veterans of all wars.

