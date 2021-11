MINOT, N.D. – Minot Fire crews were called to the scene of a garage engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

Crews responded to 103 8th Avenue SE around 3:30 a.m.

They found the single stall detached garage engulfed in flames and were able to put it out within a half hour.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.