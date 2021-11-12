Advertisement

Ex-employee arrested after witnesses say he threatened to shoot managers

Antonio Brantley
Antonio Brantley(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Watford City man is in custody after witnesses say he threatened to shoot employees of a Hardees.

Police say they received a report that 37-year-old Antonio Brantley called the restaurant Thursday and said he would shoot three managers. Witnesses say Brantley is an ex-employee who has caused trouble since his termination.

Managers locked down the facility during the incident.

Brantley told officers he had called law enforcement for an escort to get his last paycheck and said he did not threaten employees.

Court documents report that Brantley was visibly upset, began acting aggressively and spit on officers.

He is charged with terrorizing and contact by bodily fluids.

Brantley is in custody at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility.

