Advertisement

Car collides with Dickinson State University football team bus on icy bridge

Car vs. Bus crash near Crystal Springs
Car vs. Bus crash near Crystal Springs(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday morning, a bus carrying the Dickinson State University football team and a car containing two people crashed on an icy bridge on I-94 near Crystal Springs.

Deputies say the car was travelling east around 9:30 when it entered the median and back into the eastbound lane.

Both people in the car, Miguel Gascal, 64, of Nevada and Amalia Vasquez, 62, of Mexico, were injured.A driver and 38 players and coaches on the bus were headed to Waldorf University in Iowa for a game Saturday. No one on the bus was injured.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A spokesperson for Dot's said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles...
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition
Bismarck Weeds
Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck
ND House overwhelmingly passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ bill
Vaccine
ND House passes anti-vaccine passport bill
Nicole Poolman
ND Lawmaker announces she won’t run for re-election on Senate floor

Latest News

'A Sailor Named Jerry'
'A Sailor Named Jerry'
Voices of Veterans
Voices of Veterans
ND Legislature passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ Bill
Antonio Brantley
Ex-employee arrested after witnesses say he threatened to shoot managers