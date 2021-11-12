Car collides with Dickinson State University football team bus on icy bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday morning, a bus carrying the Dickinson State University football team and a car containing two people crashed on an icy bridge on I-94 near Crystal Springs.

Deputies say the car was travelling east around 9:30 when it entered the median and back into the eastbound lane.

Both people in the car, Miguel Gascal, 64, of Nevada and Amalia Vasquez, 62, of Mexico, were injured.A driver and 38 players and coaches on the bus were headed to Waldorf University in Iowa for a game Saturday. No one on the bus was injured.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.