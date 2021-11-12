Bismarck family puts old wives’ tale to the test to make it snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us weren’t thrilled to see the snow this week.

But, there are a couple of kids in Bismarck who have been anxiously waiting for this weather.

In fact, they might be to blame for the little bit of snow we did get.

On Wednesday evening, the Klaudt family decided to put an old wives’ tale to the test. They read that if you wear your pajamas inside out, sleep with a cold spoon under your pillow and flush three ice cubes down the toilet, it will snow.

Twelve-year-old Jorja did all three, and guess what?

It snowed!

She and her sister and brother celebrated their snow-making success with hot cocoa and cookies. Jorja’s mom said in their research, they found some other superstitions, including eating ice cream before bed and shouting, “Snow day!” into the freezer.

For the record, only two of the three Klaudt kids wanted it to snow. Nine-year-old Tesslyn was not on board.

