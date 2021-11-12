Annual military feed in Bismarck makes veterans feel appreciated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There was a complimentary banquet for service members on Thursday, an event that’s been going on for more than a decade.

Bismarck businesses have come together once again to host an event for veterans in the community. Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac worked with several Bismarck/Mandan partners to sponsor the tenth annual military feed.

Captain Richard H. Fettig feels appreciated for the time he spent in Vietnam when he sees community events like this one.

“It’s just awesome that people can come out and celebrate and congratulate each other. And just have a lot of fun knowing that people still respect you,” said Fettig.

Veterans I spoke to say they look forward to this military feed on Veterans Day.

“We come every year, and I very much appreciate it. People are always doing a great job serving everybody. So I enjoy it every year,” said Jim Grinsteinner, veteran of the National Guard.

Some Vietnam vets welcome the change from what they experienced when they returned from their tour of duty.

“When we came back, you had the demonstrators and all that. So it was different, completely different than now,” said Bob Fichter, U.S. Army vet.

“When I got out of Vietnam, you didn’t dare wear a uniform. People didn’t respect you. North Dakota did, but not in other states. So this is really a complete change from what I had to go through,” said Fettig, who served in the Air Force.

Steve Schwan, sponsor of the event, says he intends to keep hosting the banquet annually for as long as he can.

“We just love seeing their faces and expressions. And the thankyous are overwhelming, so I’ll do this forever,” he said.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, this year they served 1200 veterans and their families.

The event was open to all veterans, active duty, and guard reserves, as well as police, EMS, and firefighters. Next year, Steve hopes to reach the pre-pandemic number of veterans served, 1,500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.