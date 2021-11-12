2021 Special Session ends in one week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2021 Special Session is over. After a compact week of late-night negotiations and the occasional flare of emotion, state lawmakers have finisher their work.

Over the week they were in Bismarck, the legislature sent 19 bills to the governor’s desk and some are already receiving signatures.

Lawmakers accomplished the original purposes for the special session, which were redistricting the state lines and allocating the $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as other emergency bills. Legislative leaders took the time to thank their colleagues for their work; even the ones who didn’t serve on any of the limited committees.

“You were like Paul Revere. You were ready to ride. You were there. You were supporting the people on the committees. You were involved,” said Sen Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

Much of the legislation was driven by the Republican majority, and some state Democrats left with criticisms of the priorities taken up during the special session.

“The Supermajority neglected the call to be bold and creative. Instead, they funded the status quo... We missed a dramatic opportunity to entice people to come and live in North Dakota. Our economy is flat without new people who’ll work outside of the fossil fuel industry,” said Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.

Wardner said lawmakers will be meeting again in a year for their next Regular Session to take up any issues which may have been missed or under-funded.

