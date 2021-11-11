Williams County Chairman speaks benefits of GTL plant and what it means for the region

WILLISTON, N.D. - Last week, Williams County commissioners gave their support to a planned gas-to-liquids plant near Trenton, with the chairman saying it has numerous benefits.

At a meeting November 2, the board unanimously voted to loan Cerilon GTL ND $6 million as a show of support. The plant will use natural gas to create a number of products including jet fuel, diesel, and even fertilizer. Chairman Steve Kemp said this plant will help the state’s natural gas capacity concerns.

“We’re taking that bottleneck out and allowing (producers) to produce more oil by not having to flare off that natural gas, which has been the chokepoint for the industry,” said Kemp.

Kemp said the county is using funds from the Gross Production Tax as a way to reinvest oil and gas dollars back into the industry.

Kemp added that the project is ambitious and will be the first step towards bringing more innovative projects to the region.

“What’s going to be exciting is the projects that come behind this, and there’s a lot of very exciting things that we can’t talk about at the moment, but I can tell you are really technologically advanced and exciting,” said Kemp.

Construction on phase one of the plant will begin in 2023.

