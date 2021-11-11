Watford City Veterans Brew Special Beer for good cause

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Thursday is Veteran’s Day and around the nation, and Americans are doing many things to show their support of the men and women who fought for our freedoms.

Earlier this afternoon, veterans at Stonehome Brewing in Watford City poured out a new drink in honor of a customer who served in the Navy.

Inside this container, being poured into these kegs, is a special beer made by veterans in honor of this day.

“I’m very excited. Veterans Day means a lot to me as a previous service member,” said Rick Diaz, Army veteran and head brewer of Stonehome Brewing in Watford City.

Diaz and longtime customer and Navy Veteran Jerry Samuelson planned to make this drink last year, but weren’t able to due to the pandemic. This year, with people being able to gather, they got to work.

“It’s even better we do it now of course on the eleventh day, the eleventh month, and tap the keg at 11 a.m.,” said Samuelson.

They named their brew, “A Sailor Named Jerry,” a dedication to Samuelson’s time in the service.

“The beer itself is a golden ale. It’s a little bit on the sweeter side. It does have some faint nodes of some tropical - maybe pineapple or mango - aroma to it,” said Diaz.

Diaz and Samuelson were able to try the drink on Wednesday. Jerry said he was impressed at what they were able to create.

“That is actually pretty good,” said Samuelson.

This drink, however, is not just a celebration of the past. It’s also a way to celebrate the future.

“The proceeds are going to the Veterans Memorial Park, which is something that I started eight years ago,” Samuelson Said.

Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park was opened to the public just a few months ago. Samuelson put a lot of effort into seeing the Park come together with the help of the friendly community. The beer went on sale at 11, and Samuelson says he knows “A Sailor Named Jerry” will be a fan favorite.

“A Sailor Named Jerry” will be on sale at Stonehome while supplies last.

Samuelson says they plan to add sod and a stainless steel “eternal flame” to complete the park next year.

