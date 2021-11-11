Sports Spotlight: Erin Palmer — from Century High to Pac-12

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only seven percent of high school athletes play in college. Erin Palmer is officially signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level, but she isn’t just doing one. She’s doing two. Here’s her story in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

It’s impressive to dominate at an all-state level in one sport, but to do it in two? That’s something special. Erin Palmer is a senior at Century High, and has taken athletics by storm on both land, and water.

Erin Palmer, Century senior, said: “It’s weird. So swimming is unique in that way where it’s an individual sport and a team sport. You have very healthy competition within the team, and I think its very important as a leader to showcase that, and promote that within others as well.”

Spencer Wheeling, Century Swim & Dive head coach, said: “Being that she’s at that level she can also kind of grind herself back down to have that fun, And again, you can teach kids that there’s a time to work and time to have fun, and you can do both. And while you do both you can be very successful in and out of the pool. I think that’s the most valuable lesson that she can share to kids having that kind of mentality.”

Her fall is filled with swimming, and her spring with track. But she’s also a state-champion at the club level, so Palmer keeps herself busy year-round.

Palmer said: “Over the winter I swim, do club swimming, and I balance that with track. So I’m excited to see where track season goes. Senior year is going to be really good I feel, and junior year was obviously pretty good, but I feel I have a lot of room for improvement this year.”

In her time at Century, she’s won state championships in two swimming events, four track events, and has qualified for the U.S. Open in the 100-meter breaststroke. Palmer decided this past summer where she’d take her talents next... in both sports.

Palmer said: “I’m super excited to be continuing talking to Utah. It didn’t really cause too much stress this year. I honestly felt so relieved to have it done this summer. It’s a PAC-12 conference, it’s obviously going to be really competitive. I’m definitely not going to be the front runner in that conference by a long shot, but I’m going to do my best and hopefully be able to drop some time in both track and swimming as I compete against really good athletes.”

Erin’s had the influence of her older sister Carly, who’s also swimming at the D1 level. The lessons learned from her experienced sister have been invaluable.

Palmer said: “It’s awesome. I’ve been able to ask her a lot of questions about the recruiting process and also how to handle the coaches, and also have a good attitude, and to stay hardworking at practice even though you have committed. I think it’s important to stay motivated even though that decision is already made.”

Erin and the Patriots earned a second place finish at the WDA championships last week, and eye the state meet this Friday and Saturday in Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.