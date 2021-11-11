Runway reconstruction, possible new terminal at Dickinson’s airport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson airport’s runway reconstruction project has been described as important planning for the future.

“We’ve had tremendous success on airports,” said Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.).

Wednesday, Senator Hoeven met with city, county and airport leaders to talk about developments with Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport’s new runway.

The almost $70 million project is set to be completed by this time next year. The airport manager says the runway had become too narrow and short for aircraft.

“Upgrade that infrastructure to be able to handle the aircraft that are flying in and out of Dickinson currently, and to be able to handle the aircraft that will be servicing this community well into the future,” said Kelly Braun, Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport manager.

Kelly Braun gave Senator Hoeven a tour of the crews working on the new runway. He and other city leaders also talked about the plan to develop a new terminal, something several other cities have done recently.

“Williston has got a brand-new terminal, Minot’s got a brand-new terminal, we have upgrades to many others, so this is doable, and we want to make sure we get the planning done so we can accomplish it,” said Senator Hoeven.

Braun says a new terminal would act as a nice front door to the southwest region. The terminal and runway are projects to look forward to after coronavirus really slowed things down.

“COVID hit and everything just shut down so overnight, off a cliff, there was hardly any activity,” said Braun.

Braun says 2021 has been a year of recovery, and the airport is on track to see the number of passengers they saw pre-COVID.

The new runway is funded by federal, state, and local funds. It’s set to be completed by November 3rd, 2022.

The terminal project is in the early stages, but leaders would like to see it completed in five years.

They have a spot nearby for the new terminal and have no plans for the soon to be old one.

