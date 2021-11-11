Advertisement

No post-season play for Teton men’s hockey program due to scholarship violations

Tetons logo
Tetons logo(Williston State University)
By Jon Cole
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scholarships are a common part of college athletics – except in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, under which the Williston State College men’s hockey team plays.

Despite this ruling, WSC President Dr. Bernell Hirning says he received some calls from players asking where their scholarship money was, sending him directly to the rule book as he knew this did not sound right.

Dr. Hirning says the ACHA handbook clearly states that scholarships are not allowed.

He only assumed his post in July, so Dr. Hirning says he cannot speak to where the blame lies, adding that his only job was to remedy the situation.

This led to talks with lawyers and the ultimate decision to self-report the violation to the ACHA, a decision that lessened the consequences. Such a violation could result in the Association shutting the program down for at least a year or, worse case scenario, for good.

Dr. Hirning says because they self-reported, the ACHA brought down a much more lenient ruling. It states the Teton men’s hockey program must: forfeit all of last season’s games — including post-season, they are barred from participating in any post-season play for one year and will be placed on probation for four years.

When asked what safeguards the college has in place to ensure something like this does not happen again, Dr. Hirning says they have the right coach in Donovan Gault, saying he is confident Coach Gault will play by the rules.

Grand Forks native, Gault, was hired just before the season began. He takes over for former head coach John Bowkus who had led the team since 2014. He left WSC to coach a junior hockey program in Atlanta, Georgia.

