ND lawmakers recognize veteran colleagues for Veteran’s Day

Veteran's Day
Veteran's Day(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While taking a break from the week-long debate in the state legislature, North Dakota lawmakers took a moment to recognize their colleagues who served in uniform.

Lawmakers who served their country gave speeches, including Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, who spoke about his grandfather who served and returned home after the Great War.

“I’m wearing his legion cap today, I also have with me his dog tags from World War I. Grandpa Cook passed away a long time ago. Today on Veteran’s Day, I say thank you for your service, Grandpa Cook,” said Klemin.

The morning ceremony featured the state’s popular National Anthem singer Colleen Reinhardt.

Normally, lawmakers are in their respective corners of the state this time of year, so they are rarely together to honor each other on Veteran’s Day.

