Advertisement

ND Lawmaker announces she won’t run for re-election on Senate floor

Nicole Poolman
Nicole Poolman(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, announced she will not be running for re-election. She made the announcement during a floor debate in the waning days of the special session.

In her announcement, she cited poltical, professional and personal reasons for the decision.

She said being in the seat has taken a toll on her ability to teach at Century High School and wants to dedicate more time for her family.

She said the poltical atmosphere is in “toxic times” and a loss in civility and respect in the legislature.

Poolman was first elected to the State Senate in 2012, and that election was the only time she saw an opponent on a general election ballot.

Poolman, an English teacher, recently sponsored legislation reforming grants, scholarships, and graduation requirements for North Dakota schools.

She is married to Jim Poolman who served in the State House from 1993 - 2000 and also served as the State Insurance Commissioner from 2001 - 2007.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels
Dot Henke statement
Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition
Glasser Images
Glasser Images hearing: hidden evidence or nothing to hide?
Matthew Peltier
Bismarck man in custody after police say he assaulted individuals and officers
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash

Latest News

Veterans at Stonehome Brewing in Watford City poured out a new drink in honor of a customer who...
Watford City Veterans Brew Special Beer for good cause
Veteran's Day
ND lawmakers recognize veteran colleagues for Veteran’s Day
ND House overwhelmingly passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ bill
10PM Sportscast - 11/10/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/10/21