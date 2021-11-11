ND Lawmaker announces she won’t run for re-election on Senate floor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, announced she will not be running for re-election. She made the announcement during a floor debate in the waning days of the special session.

In her announcement, she cited poltical, professional and personal reasons for the decision.

She said being in the seat has taken a toll on her ability to teach at Century High School and wants to dedicate more time for her family.

She said the poltical atmosphere is in “toxic times” and a loss in civility and respect in the legislature.

Poolman was first elected to the State Senate in 2012, and that election was the only time she saw an opponent on a general election ballot.

Poolman, an English teacher, recently sponsored legislation reforming grants, scholarships, and graduation requirements for North Dakota schools.

She is married to Jim Poolman who served in the State House from 1993 - 2000 and also served as the State Insurance Commissioner from 2001 - 2007.

