ND House overwhelmingly passes ‘Critical Race Theory’ bill

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives advanced a bill to ban “Critical Race Theory” from being taught in schools. The vote was 76-16.

The bill describes it as “the theory that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality.”

The bill was briefly stalled in committee after House members were unable to reach agreement about the bill, but a select committee from both chambers reached a deal to move it forward for a vote by the full assembly.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted against the bill and it “restricts” what could be taught about America’s history in regard to racial topics, including Jim Crow or “Red Lining.”

Both sides of the issue concluded that Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in schools, but those who support the ban said they want to keep it that way.

Some lawmakers called the teaching of Critical Race Theory “poison.”

However, the bill has no specific punishment if it isn’t followed by schools, but some on the floor voiced concerns that it may put a school’s accreditation and a student diploma into question.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

