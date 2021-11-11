Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Bravo

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base has moved to the health protocol level HPCON Bravo, which loosens up some restrictions from higher levels for vaccinated personnel, but maintains some guidelines amid the pandemic.

Under HPCON B, for vaccinated personnel:

-Restaurants, bars and theaters are authorized.

-All personnel must wear a face covering when the CDC lists Ward County as a “substantial” or “high” transmission area while on base.

-Masks are not required at off-base facilities, including personal services.

-Rooms can resume 75% of posted capacity.

-Fitness Center equipment is spaced out for distancing, but masks are not required.

For those who are unvaccinated:

-They must use take-out only restaurants, and bars are still off limits.

-They must continue wearing face coverings regardless of Ward County’s transmission status.

-They must continue wearing masks at all off-base locations.

-They must wear a mask in the Fitness Center for all non-aerobic activities.

The base had moved from HPCON B to HPCON B+ in mid-September, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

More information can be found on the base website.

