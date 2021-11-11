It’s never too early to start thinking about the future

MINOT, N.D. – What did you want to be when you grew up? A cowboy? Doctor? An astronaut? Maybe a TV news reporter? Well, students across the Minot area had the opportunity to explore just that, getting up close and personal with dozens of industry leaders to start the idea about their futures.

For these students, it’s never to early to start thinking about the future and with the help of the Minot career expo, they are getting a jump start.

“There’s a lot of careers that I never would have thought of to even think about going into, but some of the careers you actually know, so it’s just really cool to be able to experience all the different types of careers,” said Skylar Beck, a freshman at South Prairie School.

Showing them what an everyday job may entail with hands-on activities and introducing them to fields they never considered before.

“I was looking at the mechanics, engineering and mechanics, and diesel mechanics, I was interested in that and welding too,” said Noe Hernandez, a freshman at Central Campus.

“I liked learning about the car stuff. I had no idea about cars, but today I found them really interesting and the people here really helped me out,” said Coleman Arrayan, a freshman at Central Campus.

Co-chair with the Minot Area Career Expo, Pam Stroklund, said they are trying to break away from traditional thinking.

“We’re kind of doing a little shift from a four year college, which are still great, but into two year technical colleges, into apprenticeships, on the job training. We just want our students to know there are a lot of pathways to good careers,” said Stroklund.

The career expo is coming at time when the job market is in great need for workers of all backgrounds and experiences.

With the success of this year’s event, Stroklund hopes to organize a similar event in the coming future.

