Heating costs expected to rise this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As people prepare for the winter months ahead, they can expect to see higher costs on their heating bills this season.

Officials with Montana-Dakota Utilities say they expect to see a 50% increase compared to last year due to the supply of natural gas not being able to keep up with the demand. They say that is because of production issues stemming from the pandemic.

“We came out of the pandemic in a lot of ways across the economy much stronger than a lot of people anticipated, and so the production of natural gas did not ramp up as quickly, and so that is what we are seeing going into this winter heating season,” said Mark Hanson, spokesperson with MDU.

MDU Spokesperson Mark Hanson says the weather outlook for the next couple of months will be a key factor in how much that increase will be.

“You get that cold snap; you obviously use more gas. November has been off to a great start in that regard where it’s been warmer than average so customers probably aren’t using as much,” said Hanson.

Hanson adds that colder temperatures in the northeast part of the United States have the most impact on supply due to the higher population density.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.