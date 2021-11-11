Edison Elementary students honor veterans with parade

MINOT, N.D. – Last year because of the pandemic, Edison Elementary invited veterans to parade around the school to be celebrated by the kids.

It was so successful they decided to continue this year.

The children lined up around the school by grade to thank the real-life heroes that came to say, “Hi.” Teachers say the kids look forward to the parade.

“They get a bigger charge out of it than we do I think, and it’s a lot of fun. One of the good things that come out of the COVID situation, ‘cause last year we couldn’t do anything on Veterans Day,” said Doug Benjamin, veteran.

Depot Maintenance Team 4 from the Air Force brought up the rear of the parade.

