Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition

VELVA, N.D. – Dot Henke, the founder of Dot’s Pretzels, offered reaction Wednesday to the news that Hershey would acquire the pretzel company, as part of a billion-dollar deal.

“I am proud of the progress that we’ve made as a team and am confident Hershey’s will help take a great brand we built here in North Dakota and get Dot’s Pretzels into even more people’s hands – and hearts!” said Henke.

A spokesperson for Dot’s said that the acquisition still needs to go through regulatory reviews, but should be closed before the end of the year.

They also said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles after the deal closes, and it will be business as usual at the four locations.

They have two facilities in Kansas, one in Arizona, and the original in Velva.

