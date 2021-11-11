Advertisement

Dot’s Pretzels founder reacts to Hershey acquisition

Dot Henke statement
Dot Henke statement(Dot’s Pretzels)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Dot Henke, the founder of Dot’s Pretzels, offered reaction Wednesday to the news that Hershey would acquire the pretzel company, as part of a billion-dollar deal.

“I am proud of the progress that we’ve made as a team and am confident Hershey’s will help take a great brand we built here in North Dakota and get Dot’s Pretzels into even more people’s hands – and hearts!” said Henke.

A spokesperson for Dot’s said that the acquisition still needs to go through regulatory reviews, but should be closed before the end of the year.

They also said that the current leadership team will continue in their roles after the deal closes, and it will be business as usual at the four locations.

They have two facilities in Kansas, one in Arizona, and the original in Velva.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Mark Bearce
Bond set at $500,000 for man involved in deadly crash
Hershey Announces Intent to Acquire Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pretzels Inc.
Hershey Company to buy Dot’s Pretzels
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot

Latest News

Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Bravo
Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Bravo
sportscast 11/10
6PM Sportscast 11/10/21
Snow forecast
Evening Weather 11/10/21
Tribal cyberattack
Turtle Mountain Tribe hit with cyberattack