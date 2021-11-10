Advertisement

White Shield School in distance learning

White Shield school
White Shield school(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. – White Shield School has been using distance learning since last Friday and will continue that way at least through Wednesday, Nov. 10, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The district posted on its Facebook page that they plan to return to face-to-face learning Monday, Nov. 15.

There is no school Thursday for Veterans Day, and the district typically does not have classes on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Fulsebakke
Missing Minot woman located Friday deceased
Powerball Winner
Two winners named in Saturday Powerball drawing
Stateline Casino shooting
Names released in Stateline Casino shooting
Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin
Hay fire south of Minot
Large hay fire creates smoky conditions south of Minot

Latest News

volleyball sports
6PM Sportscast 11/9/21
weather 11/9/21
Evening Weather 11/9/21
Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar food
Main Street Minute: From food truck to permanent home, Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar opens for hungry customers
Ironhorse kitchen
Main Street Minute: Ironhorse Kitchen and Bar welcomes hungry customers on opening day