White Shield School in distance learning

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. – White Shield School has been using distance learning since last Friday and will continue that way at least through Wednesday, Nov. 10, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The district posted on its Facebook page that they plan to return to face-to-face learning Monday, Nov. 15.

There is no school Thursday for Veterans Day, and the district typically does not have classes on Fridays.

