Ward County Sheriff’s Department searching for runaway juvenile

Glenna Lee Rue
Glenna Lee Rue(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile last seen Monday.

The department said 17-year-old Glenna Lee Rue was last seen at a facility in northwest Minot. They said Glenna voluntarily walked out of the facility and left with a Native American man who was wearing a face mask and a baseball cap.

The department indicated the man could be driving a dark gray four-door sedan with Turtle Mountain Tribal plates.

Glenna is 5′8″, 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the department at: (701) 857-6500. You can also text an anonymous tip at 847411, keyword NDWARD and then the message.

