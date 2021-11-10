United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bella Howard

MINOT, N.D. – This week, Your News Leader is featuring a member of the Minot High Cheer Team for our United Community Bank Athlete of the Week. We spoke with Bella Howard about what motivates her on the court.

Bella first joined cheer to follow in her sister’s footsteps, but quickly fell in love with the sport.

”We’re one big family, and the coaches. I always feel like no matter what, cheer is just going to feel like a second home to me. ‘Cause it’s just a loving environment, it’s super fun, and there’s always energy no matter how bad the day is, no matter what’s going on, cheer always cheers me up,” said Bella.

And she works to return the favor.

”She has a really positive attitude all the time. The underclassmen really look up to her. She’s kind of a mentor towards them,” said Head Coach Vytalli Klempel.

We talked to her about her goals for her senior year on the squad.

”We’re hoping to bring home a state title obviously, but honestly I’m grateful to be there, be with my teammates and finish out this season strong,” said Bella.

After this year, Bella plans to attend NDSU to study social work.

