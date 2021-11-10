Advertisement

UMary Football’s Danny Kittner breaks NSIC single-season receptions record

U-Mary Marauders logo
U-Mary Marauders logo(U-Mary)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary Football is one week away from wrapping up their most successful season in half a decade. A large part in the effort has been the record-breaking play of junior wideout Danny Kittner.

Kittner, a junior from Gilbert, Arizona, broke the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record for receptions in a single season (109) in the team’s 49-31 win over Minot State this past Saturday. Along with breaking the conference record for receptions in a season, he also broke the UMary single-season records for receptions and receiving yards the two weeks prior.

He currently leads all of the NCAA in catches (109) and receiving yards (1,439), and has a chance at breaking the NSIC record for receiving yards in a single season this week at Bemidji State, only needing 110 yards for the record.

Kittner’s record-setting season comes in conjunction with his teammate Luke Little, a senior wide receiver from Bismarck, who broke the UMary record for touchdown receptions in a season with his 18th scoring grab this past Saturday. Quarterback Logan Nelson broke the UMary record for passing yards in a season with 3,267, and touchdown passes in a season with 35, in the win on Saturday as well.

The record-breaking season for Kittner, Little, and Nelson has led the Marauders to a 4-6 record, the most wins in a season since the 2014 season when they went 5-6.

UMary has a chance to match that 2014 season total with a win this Saturday at Bemidji State. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

